Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Which cryptocurrency will benefit from the development of AI applications?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 17)
Like Father Like Daughter - The touching story of a traditional film photo business (featuring Mr Vincent Tan, founder, FotoHub and Ms Tan Shue Ying, marketing executive, FotoHub)
Which cryptocurrency will benefit from the development of AI applications? (featuring Mr Lawrence Linker, chief executive, XD Academy)
What could turn the tides for markets from seeing a further rally? (featuring Mr Laurent Lequeu, head of portfolio management & research, Lumen Capital Investor)
Restoring Singapore’s reefs, the significance of coral restoration in rebuilding marine biodiversity and ecosystem health (featuring Mr Thomas Brzostowski, Singapore country director, The Nature Conservancy)
Make-a-Wish Foundation on their valuable work for kids with critical illnesses (featuring Ms Hazlina Abdul Halim, chief executive, Make-A-Wish® Foundation Singapore)
