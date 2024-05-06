Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Where are things headed in Singapore’s commercial leasing space?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 6, 2024)
Morning Shot: End of an era: PM Lee makes last major speech as Prime Minister at May Day Rally 2024 (featuring Ms Yeo Wan Ling, assistant secretary-general, director of U SME and women & family unit at NTUC)
Money and Me: How this 34 year old went from BTO to her dream landed property (featuring Ms Germaine Chow, chief executive and co-founder of I Quadrant)
On the show: Daisy Mitchell: Shares How to Go Viral, Views of Success on Social Media (featuring Ms Daisy Mitchell, influencer)
Industry Insight: Where are things headed in Singapore’s commercial leasing space? (featuring Mr Ashley Swan, executive director, commercial leasing, Savills Singapore)
Culture Club: This ‘accidental’ entrepreneur’s secret sauce to success (featuring Mr Loh Lik Peng, founder, Unlisted Collection)
Saturday Mornings: Singapore social enterprise startup, Coco Vida, going for a triple bottom line (featuring Mr Raj Singh, chief visionary officer, Coco Veda)
