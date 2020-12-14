Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What SGFindex means for consumers and what to expect

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 14)

SingapoRediscovers vouchers: How are these helping local attractions so far (featuring Mr Kevin Cheong, chairman, Association of Singapore Attractions)

What SGFindex means for consumers and the possible expansions ahead (featuring Mr Olivier Berthier, chief executive MoneyThor)

Building trust to leave your people and your business net better off (featuring Mr Himanshu Tambe, Accenture’s talent, organisation & human potential lead, Southeast Asia

2021 the year of tech slowbalization? (featuring Mr Velu Sinha, partner, telecommunications, media and technology practices at Bain & Co)

Joanna Lumley on her latest BBC show (featuring Ms Joanna Lumley, Bafta-winning Actress)

