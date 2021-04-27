Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What recent price rises signal for private property market

Money FM Podcasts (27 April)
What could four quarters of price rises signal for the private property market? (featuring Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer, ERA Realty)
Singapore mobility app Ryde’s plans for S$200 million SGX initial public offering (featuring Mr Terence Zou, chief executive and founder, Ryde)
UOB reinforces its commitment to a sustainable future (featuring Mr Eric Lim, chief sustainability officer, UOB)
Electricity retailer Geneco's plans for 2021 (featuring Mr Lim Han Kwang, chief executive, Geneco)
Minister Desmond Lee on Singapore becoming a city in nature (special interview with the Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration)
