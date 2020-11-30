Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What businesses can do for sustainability

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 30)

What businesses here can do to sustain themselves in the long run (featuring Mr Ho Yat Wai, country manager, American Express Singapore)

ESR and Sabana REIT’s proposed merger. Is it imperative and who benefits? (featuring Mr Adrian Chui, chief executive and executive director, ESR-REIT manager and Mr Donald Han, chief executive, Sabana Reit manager)

Preventing common cycling and running injuries (featuring Dr Hamid Razak, orthopaedic surgeon at Sengkang General, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery)

Rethinking innovation in a post-pandemic world (featuring Professor Xavier Pavie, philosopher, professor at Essec Biz School Apac, and director of iMagination Center)

Singapore's "Made With Passion" initiative to promote local brands (featuring Ms Lynette Pang, assistant chief executive, marketing group, Singapore Tourism Board)

