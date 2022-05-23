Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Understanding South-east Asia's diverse start-up scene

Weekly Money FM podcasts (May 23)
Understanding South-east Asia start-up scene diversity (featuring Mr Hian Goh, founder & general partner, Openspace)
Do you need critical illness insurance? How could it save you from medical bill shocks? (featuring Mr Elijah Lee, financial services manager, Phillip Securities)
Meet the team behind Asia's Best Bar (featuring Mr Lok Cheung, bar manager, Coa & Mr Ajit Gurung, operations director, Coa)
What to know about blood clots and flying, post-Covid (featuring Dr Sriram Narayanan, senior consultant vascular surgeon, The Harley Street Heart & Vascular Centre)
It’s time for mental fitness in the workplace (featuring Mr Sanjeev Magotra, founder & chief executive, Joye)
Ambulance Wish Singapore's annual Cycle of Peace charity ride (featuring Ms Grace Young-Diao, board member, Ambulance Wish (Singapore) and Dr. Ong Yew Jin, chairperson, Ambulance Wish (Singapore)