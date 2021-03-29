Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Transforming Singapore’s economy for a post-Covid-19 future

Money FM Podcasts of the week (March 29)
Traveloka shares consumer insights on SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption (featuring Mr Reza Juniarshah, head of corporate communications, Traveloka)
Transforming Singapore’s economy for a post-Covid-19 future (featuring Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Chan Chun Sing)
Buyer of S$93 million dollar digital art, on wealth-building (featuring Mr Vignesh Sundaresan, chief financier of Metapurse)
Health Suites : Should I take a nap during the work day? (featuring Mr Eugene Tay, principal psychologist and programme director at Psychealth Practice, a member of Healthway Medical Group)
Re-connecting families after incarceration (featuring Ms Saleemah Ismail, executive director, New Life Stories)
