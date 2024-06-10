Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Tips on getting the most out of HDB’s resale flat listing service

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (June 10, 2024)
How you can get the most out of HDB’s resale flat listing service (featuring Mr Ivan Cai, founder and head of research, I Quadrant)
Having sleep issues? This AI wearable tech aims to end your suffer-ring (featuring Ms Elizabeth Han, group head of innovation, IHH Healthcare & Ms Lydia Leung, chief executive, Belun Tech)
Creating sustainable and resilient cities through digital twin technology (Mr Jacques Beltran, VP and global head for cities and public services, Dassault Systèmes)
Will this couture jacket collection go down in history? (featuring Professor David Tan, co-director, Centre for Technology, Robotics, AI & the Law, Faculty of Law, National University of Singapore)
Tumbleweed the new home for local music (featuring Mr Leonard Soosay and Mr Josh Wei, co-founders, Tumbleweed)
Pangdemonium Theatre Company’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (featuring Mr Timothy Koh, director and Mr Daniel Jenkins, veteran Singapore-based actor)
