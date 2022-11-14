Weekly Money FM Podcasts: The state of marketing in Singapore

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 14)
The state of marketing in Singapore (featuring Ms Kat Warboys, marketing director, Apac, Hubspot)
How to maximize your wealth with safe investments (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, chief executive, Providend)
The evolution of American football in Singapore (featuring Mr Stephen Gonzalez, executive officer, Flag Football Association of Singapore)
Is it time to invest in the blue economy? (featuring Ms Harlin Singh, global head of sustainable investing, Citi Global Wealth)
How can luxury timepieces hedge against inflation and fight climate crisis? (featuring Mr Nelson Lee, founder, UltraLuxe & Singapore Watch Fair and Mr Matt De Bakker, founder, Atelier Holgur)
Singapore’s Terrascope using data to decarbonize supply chains (featuring Ms Maya Hari, chief executive,Terrascope)