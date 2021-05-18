Weekly Money FM Podcasts: The evolution of Singpass & Co-creating solutions with businesses

Money FM Podcasts (May 18)

What goes behind Covid-19 PCR test testing? (featuring Mr Kendrick Lee, director, national digital identity, Government Technology Agency (GovTech))

Does the seasonal pattern of 'sell in May and go away' still hold true in times of crisis? (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, founder & chief executive, Providend)

Facebook supports World Immunisation Week (featuring Mr Damian Kim, managing director, Facebook Singapore,)

Financial firms are focused on sustainability (featuring Ms Cherine Fok, director, sustainability services and KPMG IMPACT, KPMG Singapore.)

The future of universities and post-graduate lifelong education (featuring Mr Francesco Mancini, vice dean (executive education) & associate professor in practice, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx