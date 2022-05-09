Weekly Money FM Podcasts: State of HR digitisation in Singapore

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 9)
State of HR digitisation in Singapore (featuring Mr Juancho Jerusalem, vice-president & head of APJ expansion, Darwinbox)
What's being worked on to pave the way for seamless travel in Asia-Pacific? (featuring Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, executive director of Apec)
Lessons from a weight-loss journey (featuring Mr Shaun Tupaz, ONE FM 91.3's The Big Show)
Four iconic cars that have stood the test of time (featuring Mr Julian Kho, general manager, SgCarMart)
How the eGovernment solution helped Mongolia save $23 million (featuring Ms Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, State Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications of Mongolia)
Marquee sporting events returning to Singapore including Liverpool vs Crystal Palace showcase (featuring Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament, MP for Marine Parade & Mr Andre Moritz, ex-Crystal Palace FC player & now-Hougang United midfielder)