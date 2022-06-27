Weekly Money FM Podcasts: South-east Asia tech spending bounces back

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (27 Jun)
South-east Asia tech spending bounces back, lessons companies can learn from the pandemic (featuring Mr Tarun Kumar Kalra, regional vice president, Apptio)
Money and Me: The art and science of entrepreneurship (featuring Professor Inderjit Singh, Entrepreneur & author)
The Ultimate Sky High Experience (featuring Mr Maksym Chukanov, executive chef, CÉ LA VI)
Health Suites: 3D printed bone implants giving patients a new lease of life (featuring assistant professor Vincent Nga, consultant at the division of neurosurgery, department of surgery, NUH)
Property buyers return to the market five months after cooling measures (featuring Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president, research & analytics, OrangeTee & Tie)
A milestone of 45 years being a musician (featuring Mr Jeremy Monteiro, musician)