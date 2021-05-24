Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Singapore's independent wealth management ecosystem expands

Money FM Podcasts (May 24)
The expansion of Singapore's independent wealth management ecosystem (featuring Mr Edwin Lee, committee member (Education), Association of Independent Wealth Managers Singapore (AIWM))
How can steady compounding benefit you? (featuring Mr Thomas Chua, founder, Steady Compounding)
Living with a stoma (featuring Dr Lai Jiunn Herng, colorectal surgeon, LAI Endoscopy & Colorectal Surgery, Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre (Orchard))
HSBC’s SME strategy (featuring Ms Ng Li Lian, head of business banking & Ms Winnie Yap, head of global liquidity and cash management, HSBC Singapore)
The future of Covid-19 in Singapore amid new strains and new rules (featuring Mr Hsu Li Yang, vice dean, Global Health, NUS)
