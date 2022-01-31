Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Singapore draws $11.8b in fixed asset investments in 2021 despite Covid-19

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 31)
EDB Year-In-Review 2021 - Singapore draws $11.8b in fixed asset investments in 2021 despite Covid-19 (featuring Ms Jillian Lim, executive vice-president, Singapore Economic Development Board)
'Gangster from Ipoh' turns founder of a multi-million dollar business (featuring Ms Sharon Wong, founder & chief executive, Motherswork)
From Leeds to Singapore: Journey of a Michelin-starred chef (featuring Mr Lewis Barker, head chef & owner, One Michelin Star, Sommer)
The Business of Raising Money for Charity (featuring Prof. Sonja Prokopec, associate director, center of excellence in luxury, arts & culture Apac, ESSEC Business School)
Is Asia’s adoption of electric vehicles (EV) taking place fast enough? (featuring Mr Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist, HSBC)
How to win in a future world of scarce human and natural resources (featuring Dr. Parag Khanna, author of the book Move: How Mass Migration Will Reshape the World – And What It Means for You