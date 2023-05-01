Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Should you lose sleep over the latest hike in ABSD rates?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 1)
Should you lose sleep over the latest hike in ABSD rates? (featuring Mr Alan Cheong, executive director, research & consultancy, Savills Singapore)
How is FutureGrail revolutionising the watch auction space (featuring Mr Ali Nael, chief executive, FutureGrail)
From Sewing to Servers - How a female top brass moved the needle in the tech industry (featuring Ms Verena Siow, president & managing director, SAP South East Asia)
Navigating the social media shopping boom (featuring Mr Asnawi Jufrie, regional general manager, South East Asia, SleekFlow)
Singaporean food tech brand “Smooder” first-of-its-kind smoothie machine (featuring Mr Henry Tan, founder, Smooder)