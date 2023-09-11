Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Should you be investing in Reits for better returns?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Sep 11)
Should you be investing in Reits and money market funds for better returns? (featuring Mr Wilfred Lim, head of strategy, investment solutions, PhillipCapital)
A silver tsunami looms - How Singapore is dealing with this ‘demographic time bomb’ (featuring Ms Paulin Straughan, Professor of Sociology (Practice), School of Social Sciences and the Dean of Students at the Singapore Management University)
Investing in climate adaptation (featuring Mr Parag Khanna, founder & chief executive, Climate Alpha)
Chicken extracts, flavours and creamers – Kerry’s journey from a dairy co-op to a taste and nutrition firm (featuring Mr John Cahalane, president & chief executive, Kerry Taste and Nutrition Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.)
Go Digital Asean 2.0: How Google, Enterprise Singapore, and SGTech are helping SMEs (featuring Ms Marija Ralic, Google.org lead, Google Apac, and Ms Mehreen Tanvir, project manager, The Asia Foundation)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx