Weekly Money FM Podcasts: SG’s Transcelestial to provide wireless laser communications technology in Indonesia

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (April 25)

SG’s Transcelestial to provide wireless laser communications technology in Indonesia (featuring Mr Rohit Jha, chief executive & co-founder, Transcelestial)

Exchange-traded funds: An overview (featuring Mr Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investments, BlackRock)

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022: The Preview (featuring Mr Ethan Chai, Apac sales director, Michter's Whiskey)

Advanced treatment for a common sleep disorder (featuring Dr Phua Chu Qin, consultant, department of otorhinolaryngology - head & neck surgery, Sengkang General Hospital)

What makes Singapore American School a great place to work (featuring Mr Tom Boasberg, superintendent, Singapore American School)

How the Riau Islands are returning to pre-Covid Tourism (featuring Mr Mike Shubert, president and co-founder, Telunas Resorts)

