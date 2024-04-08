Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Rental prices are falling

Apr 08, 2024, 05:55 AM
Apr 08, 2024, 05:55 AM

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Apr 8, 2024)

Cocoa prices at record highs, will you pay more for your favorite chocolate bar? (featuring Ms Yilina Leong, co-founder, director of business development & partnerships, Fossa Chocolate)

Rental prices are falling (featuring Mr Benny Ong, chief executive & Shawn Lee and Germaine Chow, co-founders, I Quadrant)

Will the market’s winning streak continue in April? (featuring Mr Wong Kok Hoong, head of equity sales trading, Maybank Securities)

Why is cybersecurity readiness declining significantly in Singapore amid rise of AI? (featuring Mr Peter Molloy, managing director, security, APJC, Cisco)

Do you know your rights in the workplace? (Ms Faith Li, Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices)

