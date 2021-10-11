Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Recovering from failed marketing campaigns

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 11)
Can businesses recover from failed marketing campaigns? (featuring Ms Tina Chopra, founder & director, Script Consultants)
IEdge S-Reit index’s recent opening and Reits to look out for (featuring Mr Tam Ging Wien, co-founder, REITScreener.com)
Andrea Scarpa: The Da Paolo Legacy (featuring Mr Andrea Scarpa, executive chef & second generation owner, Da Paolo Group)
The development and life saving potential of Car-T cell therapy (featuring Mr Tan Wee Kiat, chief operating officer, CytoMed Therapeutics)
Building a resilient post-pandemic economy - Special ministerial conference for Asean (featuring Mr Toshinori Doi, director, Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, Mr Lim Chow Kiat, chief executive, GIC & Mr Desmond Kuek, divisional vice-chairman, head of sustainable finance, Apac)
How the Australian Government is keeping food air links open with Singapore during the pandemic (featuring Mr Will Hodgman, Australia's High Commissioner)
