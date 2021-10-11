Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Recovering from failed marketing campaigns

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, Tina Chopra, founder & director of Script Consultants, shares why some marketing campaigns fail and how companies can recover from those situations.
In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, Tina Chopra, founder & director of Script Consultants, shares why some marketing campaigns fail and how companies can recover from those situations.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    41 sec ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 11)

Can businesses recover from failed marketing campaigns? (featuring Ms Tina Chopra, founder & director, Script Consultants)

IEdge S-Reit index’s recent opening and Reits to look out for (featuring Mr Tam Ging Wien, co-founder, REITScreener.com)

Andrea Scarpa: The Da Paolo Legacy (featuring Mr Andrea Scarpa, executive chef & second generation owner, Da Paolo Group)

The development and life saving potential of Car-T cell therapy (featuring Mr Tan Wee Kiat, chief operating officer, CytoMed Therapeutics)

Building a resilient post-pandemic economy - Special ministerial conference for Asean (featuring Mr Toshinori Doi, director, Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, Mr Lim Chow Kiat, chief executive, GIC & Mr Desmond Kuek, divisional vice-chairman, head of sustainable finance, Apac)

How the Australian Government is keeping food air links open with Singapore during the pandemic (featuring Mr Will Hodgman, Australia's High Commissioner)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 