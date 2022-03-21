Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Leveraging on leading social media channels

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (March 21)
How well can leading social media channels be leveraged? (featuring Mr Varun Sharma, vice-president, Apac & Japan, Emplifi)
Is now the right time to review your Integrated Shield plan? (featuring Dr Isaac Liu, paediatrician, Raffles Hospital)
How the role of a brand ambassador has evolved during Covid-19 (featuring Ms Charmaine Thio, regional ambassador for South-east Asia, Hendrick's Gin)
Review of the Tesla Model 3 car (featuring Mr Julian Kho, editor, SgCarMart)
Building bridges to build business (featuring Mr Raman Gandotra, chief executive, Everlife Asia)
The Great Resignation (featuring Dr. James Eyring, chief executive, Organisation Solutions and Ms Lisa Tay, global head of human resources for leadership & talent development)