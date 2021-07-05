Weekly Money FM Podcasts: PayPal’s latest report on online shopping trends

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 5)
How innovation helped turn Gupshup into a unicorn (featuring Mr Beerud Sheth, co-founder and chief executive, Gupshup)
Impacting positive social change by encouraging sustainable consumption (featuring Mr Vikas Garg, founder & chief executive, Abillion)
PayPal’s latest report on online shopping trends (featuring Mr Rakesh Krishnamuti, director of enterprise sales, South-east Asia, PayPal)
GSK Singapore and Vir Biotechnology on advance purchase agreement with the government of Singapore (featuring Dr Michelle Horn, country medical director, GSK Singapore)
The DBS digital success story and how companies can model its transformation (featuring Mr Robin Speculand, specialist in digital implementation, Bridges Business Consultancy)
