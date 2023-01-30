Weekly Money FM Podcasts: New year resolutions to safeguard your data

Check out this week's top podcasts from SPH Radio's Money FM. PHOTO: PIXABAY
Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 30)

New year resolutions to safeguard your data (featuring Mr Steven Scheurmann, regional vice president, Asean, Palo Alto Networks)

On tankers and other less than obvious plays to cash in on macro trends for 2023 (featuring Mr Arun Pai, investments team, Monks Hill Ventures)

Your guide to modern vegetarian food in Singapore (featuring Ms Nitya and Ms Vishara, founders of the Vegolution blog)

Cost and necessity for greening Singapore’s Reits (featuring Mr Wong Hong Wei and Mr Andrew Wong, credit research analysts, OCBC Bank)

A digital nomad’s story of going from Singapore’s Urban Landscape to Bali’s Idyllic Retreat (featuring Mr Gabriel Wong, chief executive of Ascend Marketing)

