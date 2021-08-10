Weekly Money FM Podcasts: NCS seeks sustainable growth across Asia-Pacific

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 9)
NCS transforms to accelerate growth, with a focus on digitalising governments and transforming talent (featuring Mr Sam Liew, managing director, Gov+, NCS)
From $30 million cash payout to coaching business (featuring Mr Alvin Poh, founder, Super Scaling)
One of Asia's 50 best bars in 2021: MO BAR (Featuring Mr Adrian Besa, bar manager, MO BAR)
PCF’s strategies for employee recruitment and retention (featuring Mr Victor Bay, chief executive, PAP Community Foundation)
SGX earnings and outlook (featuring Mr Loh Boon Chye, chief executive, SGX)
Building a new industry of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) turnaround strategists (featuring Ms Jacqui Hocking, chief executive & storyteller, VSStory)
