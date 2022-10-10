Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Metaverse and its impact on future of work

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 10)
Metaverse and its impact on future of work (featuring Mr Shobhit Choubey, head of investor client solutions & experience consulting, Apac, CBRE)
4% by year's end? (featuring Mr Ludovic Subran, chief economist, Allianz)
The world's only sustainably produced rum (featuring Mr Rob Scott, Flor de Caña brand ambassador)
What's needed to drive electric vehicle adoption in Singapore (featuring Mr Sharad Somani, partner and head of infrastructure, KPMG Asia Pacific)
STI companies' boards seek bolder leadership, but are not diverse enough (featuring Ms Jiat-Hui Wu, partner in charge at the Heidrick & Struggles Singapore office and a member of the Financial Services Practice)
Takeaways from the annual Milken Conference Asia 2022 (featuring Mr Curtis Chin, chairman, Milken Institute Asia Center)