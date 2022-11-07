Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Making bank interest rates attractive

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 7)
The role machine learning and AI can play in augmenting the work of cybersecurity professionals (featuring Mr Shishir Singh, executive vice president & chief technology officer, BlackBerry Cybersecurity)
What makes Trust Bank’s interest rates attractive? (featuring Mr Nick Woodruff, chief of staff, Trust Bank & Ms Gloria Wong, head of growth, Trust Bank)
How a university dropout launched two global multimillion-dollar businesses (featuring Mr Ahmed Haider, co-founder Zookal & Skydrop)
Are Singapore’s NetZero targets aggressive enough? (featuring Mr Tan Wooi Leong, managing director, energy & industrial, Surbana Jurong)
Is the UK property market still attractive to overseas investors? (featuring Mr Stuart Leslie, international sales & marketing director, Barratt London)
New report shows gaps in Asian leadership globally (featuring Ms Elisa Mallis, managing director & vice president, Apac, and Mr Sunil Puri, senior director & head, Apac research, innovation & product development, Center for Creative Leadership)