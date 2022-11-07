Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Making bank interest rates attractive

PHOTO: ST FILE
Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 7)

The role machine learning and AI can play in augmenting the work of cybersecurity professionals (featuring Mr Shishir Singh, executive vice president & chief technology officer, BlackBerry Cybersecurity)

What makes Trust Bank’s interest rates attractive? (featuring Mr Nick Woodruff, chief of staff, Trust Bank & Ms Gloria Wong, head of growth, Trust Bank)

How a university dropout launched two global multimillion-dollar businesses (featuring Mr Ahmed Haider, co-founder Zookal & Skydrop)

Are Singapore’s NetZero targets aggressive enough? (featuring Mr Tan Wooi Leong, managing director, energy & industrial, Surbana Jurong)

Is the UK property market still attractive to overseas investors? (featuring Mr Stuart Leslie, international sales & marketing director, Barratt London)

New report shows gaps in Asian leadership globally (featuring Ms Elisa Mallis, managing director & vice president, Apac, and Mr Sunil Puri, senior director & head, Apac research, innovation & product development, Center for Creative Leadership)

