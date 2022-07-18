Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Lessons by a Reits pioneer

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 18)
Why It Matters: Lessons by a REITS pioneer (featuring Ms Choo Oi Yee, chief executive, ADDX)
The Peak x Next Gen series (featuring Mr Gregory Van, chief executive, Endowus)
The Real Art of Drinking - Volume II (featuring Mr Eduardo Zamora, bar supervisor, Smoke & Mirrors)
What do millennial consumption habits mean for ESG investment trends? (featuring Ms Julie Saussier, senior equity analyst, consumer goods & Mr Daniel Rupli, head of single security research on climate change, Credit Suisse)
How can employers better attract and retain talent in the hybrid work environment? (featuring Ms Karen Ng, regional head of expansion & market lead, Hong Kong, Singapore, Asean, India, Deel)
Fandi Ahmad - Life of a Singaporean football legend (featuring Mr Fandi Ahmad, Singapore's legendary footballer & coach, and Durga Poonambalam, author, of "Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice")