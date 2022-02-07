Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Job transformations needed to drive accountancy industry

In this weekly compilation of the best Money FM podcasts, find out about the latest trends and challenges in the accountancy sector and sustainable hospitality design. PHOTO: AFP
Published
Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 7)

Job transformations needed to drive accountancy industry (featuring Mr Steve Lee, head of employer relations & partnerships, Asean ANZ, ACCA)

Behind-the-scenes reveal in a new book on Singapore's Covid-19 story (featuring Ms Sumiko Tan, executive editor, The Straits Times)

Sustainable dining in Singapore (featuring Mr Drew Nocente, chef and owner, Salted and Hung)

Health Suites: Wound and foot ulcer care for diabetic patients (featuring Dr Francis Wong, consultant, department of orthopaedic surgery, Sengkang General Hospital)

In The Spotlight: Challenges ahead for the Beijing Winter Olympics (featuring Mr James Walton, South-east Asia sports business group leader, Deloitte)

Providing sustainable end-to-end service consultations for hospitality design (featuring Mr Christopher Chua, co-founder, creative director, KulorGroup)

