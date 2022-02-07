Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Job transformations needed to drive accountancy industry

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 7)
Job transformations needed to drive accountancy industry (featuring Mr Steve Lee, head of employer relations & partnerships, Asean ANZ, ACCA)
Behind-the-scenes reveal in a new book on Singapore's Covid-19 story (featuring Ms Sumiko Tan, executive editor, The Straits Times)
Sustainable dining in Singapore (featuring Mr Drew Nocente, chef and owner, Salted and Hung)
Health Suites: Wound and foot ulcer care for diabetic patients (featuring Dr Francis Wong, consultant, department of orthopaedic surgery, Sengkang General Hospital)
In The Spotlight: Challenges ahead for the Beijing Winter Olympics (featuring Mr James Walton, South-east Asia sports business group leader, Deloitte)
Providing sustainable end-to-end service consultations for hospitality design (featuring Mr Christopher Chua, co-founder, creative director, KulorGroup)