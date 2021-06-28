Weekly Money FM Podcasts: It doesn't have to be lonely at the top

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (June 28)

Rainmaking & ESG to launch Singapore’s first ‘Supply Chain Resilience Accelerator’(featuring Ms Angela Noronha, director of open innovation, Rainmaking)

Financial considerations for the growing single population (featuring Mr Alfred Chia, chief executive, SingCapital)

It doesn't have to be lonely at the top (featuring Mr Nick Jonsson, managing director, EGN Singapore)

Singaporeans least aware of sustainable investing in Asia (featuring Mr Jenn Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing, Fidelity International)

Singaporean Sharanjit Leyl on her 18 years at the BBC covering global and local stories (featuring Ms Sharanjit Leyl, international news journalist)

