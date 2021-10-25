Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Incubation programme boosts aspiring game developers

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 25)
Cargo Studio boosts aspiring game developers with incubation programme (featuring Mr Samson Oh, managing director, Cargo Studio)
Money and Me: How to think through ESG investing (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, chief executive, Providend)
Reaction: Australia-Singapore travel bubble in final stages (featuring Mr Jason Dasey, ABC news journalist)
Health Suites: Dangers of hearing impairment in the young (featuring Dr Rebecca Heywood, consultant, otorhinolaryngology- head & neck surgery, Sengkang General Hospital)
In The Spotlight: Is Asean pressure on Myanmar working? (featuring Dr Gerard McCarthy, postdoctoral fellow, Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore)
NTUC Learning Hub's report on employee mental well-being in Singapore (featuring Ms Soh Hooi Peng, director of strategy, special projects & corporate development, NTUC Learning Hub)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx