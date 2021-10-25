Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Incubation programme boosts aspiring game developers

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, Samson Oh, Managing Director, Cargo Studio shares the process of developing a game and how their incubation programme will help local game developers.
In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, Samson Oh, Managing Director, Cargo Studio shares the process of developing a game and how their incubation programme will help local game developers.PHOTO: SPH
  • Published
    31 min ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 25)

Cargo Studio boosts aspiring game developers with incubation programme (featuring Mr Samson Oh, managing director, Cargo Studio)

Money and Me: How to think through ESG investing (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, chief executive, Providend)

Reaction: Australia-Singapore travel bubble in final stages (featuring Mr Jason Dasey, ABC news journalist)

Health Suites: Dangers of hearing impairment in the young (featuring Dr Rebecca Heywood, consultant, otorhinolaryngology- head & neck surgery, Sengkang General Hospital)

In The Spotlight: Is Asean pressure on Myanmar working? (featuring Dr Gerard McCarthy, postdoctoral fellow, Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore)

NTUC Learning Hub's report on employee mental well-being in Singapore (featuring Ms Soh Hooi Peng, director of strategy, special projects & corporate development, NTUC Learning Hub)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 