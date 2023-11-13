Weekly Money FM Podcasts: If ‘Singapore Dream’ is no longer the ‘5Cs’, what are your new ‘Cs’?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 13)
The Singapore Dream is no longer just the ‘5Cs’. So what are your new ‘Cs’? (featuring Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Social and Family Development, and member of parliament for Punggol West SMC)
Finding bargains in the S-Reits sector (featuring Mr Kenny Loh, Reit specialist and independent financial advisor)
Will the current market rebound sustain? (featuring Mr Yap Fook Hien, senior investment strategist, Standard Chartered)
The 39th vOilah! French Film Festival: What it means for France-Singapore cultural relations (featuring Her Excellency, Minh-di Tang, Ambassador of France to Singapore)
1-year anniversary of mentor walks in Singapore: Inspiring conversations with exceptional female mentors (featuring Ms Aliza Knox, Singapore co-founder of Mentor Walks, and Mr Bobbi Mahlab, global co-founder of Mentor Walks)
200k COE? ‘We may not have to wait too long’ (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, The Straits Times’ senior transport correspondent)
