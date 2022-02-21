Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How SMEs can take advantage of RCEP changes in Asia-Pacific

In this weekly compilation of Money FM podcasts, find out about challenging Covid-era supply chain challenges and what SMEs can do to take full advantage of RCEP. PHOTO: ST FILE
Weekly Money FM Podcasts (21 Feb)

How SMEs can position themselves to take advantage of RCEP changes (featuring Mr Matt Parkey, president, UPS South-Asia Pacific)

Should you review your Integrated Shield Plan? (featuring Dr Morrison Loh, head of medical directorate, Raffles Health Insurance director, commercial, Raffles Medical Group)

A coffee bar embracing chaos, beat the blues, and spread love (featuring Mr Ethan Chai, co-founder, Stay Gold Flamingo)

BMW's plans towards electrification and sustainability (featuring Mr Lars Nielsen, managing director, BMW Group Asia)

Global gold market trends in 2022 (featuring Mr David Tait, global chief executive, World Gold Council)

Stories of a World-War-II Changi Chapel chaplain (featuring Ms Louise Cordingly, author of 80th anniversary: Fall of Singapore special)

