Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How Nasdaq-Listed, MoneyHero Group is aiming for growth

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 18)
The transformative 100-hour frontline journey of FairPrice Group CEO (featuring Mr Vipul Chawla, group chief executive, FairPrice Group)
How Nasdaq-Listed, MoneyHero Group is aiming for growth (featuring Mr Nawaz Imam, group head of strategy, MoneyHero Group)
Will potential rate cuts next year affect Singapore bank’s performance? (featuring Mr Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of research, Maybank Securities)
How the gaps in the healthcare system became apparent after the experience of losing a loved one (featuring Dr Ramesh Rajentheran, chief executive & co-founder, MiyaHealth)
The LKY tribute at Changi Cottage for the 100th birth anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew (featuring Mr Winston Tan, deputy director, Planning & Development at the National Library Board)
Little recognition of the need to address nature protection at COP28 (featuring Mr David Fogarty, editor, The Straits Times’ Climate Change)
