Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How much more profitable can you be by diversifying portfolio?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 10)

How much more profitable will you be if you diversify your portfolio? (featuring Ms Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst, Capital.com)

Is Gen Z going retro with dumb phones? (featuring Mr Lars Silberbauer, chief marketing officer, Nokia Phones and HMD Global)

Navigating conflicts of interest in wealth management (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, chief executive, Providend)

Recycling lithium from used batteries (featuring Mr Bryan Oh, co-founder & chief executive and Kenneth Palmer, co-founder & chief technology officer, NEU Battery Materials)

Danelle Tan smashing barriers for Singapore women’s football by playing for Borussia Dortmund (featuring Ms DanelleTan, first Asian female to join the elite European football club)

