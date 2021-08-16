Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How investors can hedge cryptocurrency exposure

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts this week, Mr Sudhu Arumugam, Co-founder, CoinFLEX, discusses the difference between a decentralised and centralised exchange, and why investors should consider stablecoins.
Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 16)

How investors can hedge cryptocurrency exposure (featuring Mr Sudhu Arumugam, Co-founder, CoinFLEX)

Data driven approaches to create a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem (featuring Dr Lee Hong Huei, chief operating officer, Smarter Health)

Reaction: Lionel Messi seals historic Paris Saint-Germain move (Featuring Mr Shehzad Haque, sports broadcaster & Zia Ul Raushan, content producer)

Redefining renewable energy generation and storage assets throughout Asia Pacific (featuring Mr Bert Deprest, head of business development, energy solutions Apac, ENGIE)

Analysis of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report (featuring Mr Wai-Shin Chan, head, Climate Change Centre of Excellence & head, ESG research, HSBC)

The Imperial hangover: how colonial masters shaped our modern world (featuring Dr. Samir Puri, senior fellow, International Institute for Strategic Studies)

