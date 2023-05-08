Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How investing in emerging markets can change the world

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 8)
How investing in emerging markets can change the world (featuring Ms Alisee De Tonnac, chief executive, Seedstars)
Can property-like cooling measures tame soaring COE premiums? (featuring Associate Professor Walter Theseira, transport analyst, SUSS and Mr Julian Kho, editor & general manager, media, Sgcarmart)
Is Gold still considered a safe haven during this period of uncertainty? (featuring Mr Shaokai Fan, head of asia-pacific (ex-china) & global head of central banks, World Gold Council)
Why is there a dissonance between markets and investor sentiment? (featuring Mr Olivier d’Assier, head of applied research, APAC, Qontigo)
Singaporean long-distance running champion returns to SEA Games in Cambodia (featuring Mr Soh Rui Yong, Team Singapre Athlete)