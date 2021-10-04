Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How expectations of a CEO are changing

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 4)

The changing demands and expectations of the CEO to transform an organisation (featuring Mr Edmund Siah, managing partner, Egon Zehnder Singapore)

Saxo wants to close the investing gender gap and it is incentivising your referrals to your female friends (featuring Ms Maria Jelen, regional head of relationship management and sales trading Apac, Saxo Markets)

Time to Taco with Mezcla (featuring Mr Sheen Leong, co-owner, Mezcla)

Interventional Oncology: The fourth pillar of cancer treatment (featuring Associate Professor Tay Kiang Hiong, head & senior consultant, vascular and interventional radiology, SGH)

Asean faces $2.7 trillion challenge and opportunity to go green & stay competitive (featuring Mr Gerry Mattios, expert partner & co-director, global sustainability innovation center (GSIC) Singapore, Bain & Company and Mr Frederick Teo, managing director, sustainable solutions, Temasek)

An opportunity for ex-offenders and vulnerable communities to be reskilled (featuring Mr Alexander Harrison, country chief executive, Singapore & chief operating officer, Asia Pacific, Barclays and Mr Joseph See, chief executive, Agape Connecting People)

