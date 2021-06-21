Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How businesses can tap GenZ consumer behaviour

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts this week, Glenn van Zutphen and award-winning author Neil Humphreys speak with Glenn Maguire, Visa's Asia-Pacific principal economist, about Gen Z consumer behaviour.
In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts this week, Glenn van Zutphen and award-winning author Neil Humphreys speak with Glenn Maguire, Visa's Asia-Pacific principal economist, about Gen Z consumer behaviour.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
  • Published
    27 sec ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (June 21)

Addressing issues faced by tenants in commercial properties (featuring Mr Keson Lim, member, Singapore Tenants United for Fairness’ (SGTUFF) 1st committee of management)

Will you need $1.4 million to retire? (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, founder & chief executive, Providend)

How to avoid fake news to ensure workforce safety (featuring Mr Aditya Luthra, security director, Asia Pacific, International SOS)

Equitable flexibility a key lever for economic recovery and growth (featuring Ms Agatha Gross, partner, Bain & Company & Ms Susan Metcalf, chief executive, Chief Executive Women)

GenZ consumer behaviour; how businesses can tap into this growing segment (featuring Mr Glenn Maguire, Asia-Pacific principal economist, Visa)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 