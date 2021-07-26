Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Hong Lai Huat to develop mega agricultural hub in Cambodia

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts this week, Dylan Ong, group executive director & General Manager of Hong Lai Huat Group, talks about the development of a commercial zone in the Cambodia-Singapore Agriculture Hub.PHOTO: HONG LAI HUAT GROUP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 26)

Hong Lai Huat to develop mega agricultural hub in Cambodia (featuring Mr Dylan Ong, group executive director & GM, Hong Lai Huat)

A look at the REIT space (featuring Mr Tam Ging Wien, co-founder of REITScreener.com & ProButterfly.com)

Phuket Sandbox: A possible blueprint for travel (featuring Mr Ho Kwon Ping, founder & executive chairman, Banyan Tree Group)

Eco Money: What are 'brown' or transition bonds? (featuring Mr Helge Muenkel, head of Asia Pacific, sustainable finance & global capital markets, ING)

How to disconnect from work in our Work From Home world (featuring Mr Andrew How, market leader, Kincentri)

