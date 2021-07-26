Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Hong Lai Huat to develop mega agricultural hub in Cambodia

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 26)
Hong Lai Huat to develop mega agricultural hub in Cambodia (featuring Mr Dylan Ong, group executive director & GM, Hong Lai Huat)
A look at the REIT space (featuring Mr Tam Ging Wien, co-founder of REITScreener.com & ProButterfly.com)
Phuket Sandbox: A possible blueprint for travel (featuring Mr Ho Kwon Ping, founder & executive chairman, Banyan Tree Group)
Eco Money: What are 'brown' or transition bonds? (featuring Mr Helge Muenkel, head of Asia Pacific, sustainable finance & global capital markets, ING)
How to disconnect from work in our Work From Home world (featuring Mr Andrew How, market leader, Kincentri)
