Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Gojek Singapore’s GM on challenges facing ride hailing industry

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 13, 2024)
Does the solution to climate change already exist in Singapore? (featuring Mr Stephan Schuster, research director of the meta-o’mics & microbiomes cluster at the Singapore centre for environmental life sciences engineering)
Insights from Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Meeting (featuring Mr Willie Keng, founder, Dividend Titan)
Sudden Infant Death & what safe sleep habits and sleep cycles are (featuring Dr Mythili Pandi)
Are we imagining big enough to reinvent how work gets done? (Mr Phil Le-Brun, AWS enterprise strategist)
A mother-daughter duo’s famed jewellery business (featuring Ms Gina Philips, executive director, Amee Philips)
Gojek Singapore’s GM on driver supply crunch, path to profitability and whether players in the ride hailing industry can achieve sufficient economies of scale (featuring Mr Lien Choong Luen, general manager, Gojek Singapore)
Crafting harmony - a conversation with a master guitar luthier (featuring Mr Jens Ritter)
Discover MoneyFM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx