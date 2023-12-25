Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Geopolitics is cruel business, says Professor Kishore Mahbubani

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 25)
Geopolitics is cruel business, says Professor Kishore Mahbubani (featuring Mr Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow, Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore)
Web3: Charting the Internet’s Next Economic and Cultural Frontier (featuring Mr Alex Tapscott, Wall Street Journal best-selling author)
Will China outperform and drive regional stocks higher in 2024? (featuring Ms Ishika Mookerjee, deputy team leader for asia stocks, Bloomberg)
Marina Bay Singapore Countdown to highlight underserved charities and communities (featuring Mr Martin Tan, chief executive, The Majurity Trust)
Where Singaporean’s are going this holiday season and their 2024 travel plans (featuring Ms Laura Houldsworth, managing director & vice president, APAC, Booking.com)
