Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Gender parity

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (March 8)
Singaporeans trusting robots more than humans to manage their finances: The implications (featuring Mr Guruprasad Gaonkar, cloud enterprise resource planning & digital supply chain, Oracle)
ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing in Asia (featuring Mr Peter Monson representing the Investment Management Association of Singapore)
Building an ethical palm oil supply chain despite Covid-19 setbacks (featuring Mr Richard Low, managing director, Cargill Tropical Palm)
A finance veteran's take on gender parity (featuring Ms Deborah Ho, country head Singapore and regional head of South-east Asia, Blackrock)
Building vertical gardens in the financial district (Mr Chia Jui Siang, partner, Ortus Design)
