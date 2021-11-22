Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Fund-raising lessons for entrepreneurs

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 22)
Lessons in fund raising for entrepreneurs (featuring Mr Julian Atrope, founder & chief executive, Zenyum)
Biotech start-up Quantumcyte crowned grand winner at Slingshot 2021 (featuring Ms Bernadine Lim, chief commercial officer, QuantumCyte)
The art of cooking with fire (World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021) (featuring Mr Dave Pynt, chef & owner, Burnt Ends)
A ground-breaking clinical trial for a chronic heart condition (featuring Associate Professor David Sim, National Heart Centre)
Leading in digital transformation & industry 4.0 through the pandemic/endemic (featuring Mr Saj Kumar, regional business leader - manufacturing, Microsoft Asia)
Singapore Hawker Centre hits the streets of New York City (featuring Mr K.F. Seetoh, founder, Makansutra & food critic)
