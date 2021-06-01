Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Evolving risks in a dynamic mergers and acquisitions market

Money FM Podcasts (June 1)
Evolving risks in a dynamic mergers and acquisitions market (featuring Ms Aris Wong, managing director, BMS Group Asia)
Is competition for land heating up in Singapore? (featuring Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer, ERA Realty)
Does video consultation have a permanent place in medicine? (featuring Dr Emily Lee, family physician and deputy clinical lead for remote care workgroup, SingHealth Polyclinics)
Understanding China’s digital economy (featuring Mr Shu Li, partner, Hong Kong, Bain & Company)
Discover secret Singapore and places you never knew existed (featuring Ms Heidi Sarna & Mr Jerome Lim, Authors)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx