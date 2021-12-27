Weekly Money FM Podcasts: ESG trends to watch in 2022

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 27)
ESG trends to watch in 2022 (featuring Ms Nneka Chike-Obi, director ESG research, Fitch)
Kincentric Regional Best Employers 2021 in APAC - Who came up on top, how were they assessed (featuring Mr Able Cheong, director & executive coach, Kincentric Singapore)
The Peak x Next Gen Series: Olivia Sulaeman (featuring Ms Olivia Sulaeman, chief executive, Chrisna Jenio (Master Franchisee of Auntie Anne’s Singapore)
How to stay on track with fitness goals for 2022 (featuring Mr Shaun Tupaz, spin instructor)
More cultivated chicken products approved in Singapore (featuring Mr Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive, Eat Just Inc)
HBO Folklore returns to spark fear! (featuring Ms Nicole Midori Woodford, director, Folklore S2: The Excursion & Eric Khoo, showrunner, Folklore S2: The Excursion)