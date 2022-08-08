Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Embracing DeFI and Web 3.0 as the future of digital finance

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 8)
Embracing DeFI and web 3.0 as the future of digital finance (featuring Mr Vinay Ravuri, chief executive, EdgeQ)
Art and science of the pitch (featuring Mr John Aguilar, author & serial entrepreneur)
A fresh take on Italian fare and cocktails at Marina Bay (featuring Mr Silvio Daniele, principal bartender, Caffe Fernet)
Singapore's 5G future (featuring Mr Mark Chong, group chief technology officer, Singtel)
Pros and cons of salary transparency (featuring Ms Alena Salakhova, regional director of STEM-specialist recruiters, SThree)
Acres Wildlife Rescue Centre re-opens to the public after two years (featuring Mr Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, chief executive, Acres Wildlife Rescue Centre)