Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Helping businesses adopt robotics and technology

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 12)
Helping businesses adopt robotics and technology (featuring Mr Alan Ng, chief executive, CareStar Robotics)
Home prices and future of office space in property market (featuring Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer, ERA Realty Network)
Digitalisation push for non-profit sectors (featuring Mr Andrew Lim, vice president, Asean & Greater China, Cognizant and Ms Pratibha Kurnool, outreach lead Apac, strategic technology partnerships lead for social impact, Cognizant)
Digitalisation in the built environment (featuring Dr Teo Ho Pin, former Member of Parliament, honorary advisor, Singapore Institute of Building Limited)
Horticultural therapy for Singapore's seniors (featuring Mr Pong Jun Xiang, managing director, Hortian)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx