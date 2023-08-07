Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Can the stock market rally continue?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 7)
Can the stock market rally continue? Or are we being too complacent? (featuring Mr Mabrouk Chetouane, head of global market strategy, solutions, international at Natixis Investment Managers)
A deeper look at Singapore’s political landscape as the ruling PAP seeks to rebuild trust after a string of controversies (featuring Mr Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at SMU & former nominated Member of Parliament)
What do 4 bull runs tell us about where cryptocurrency prices could be headed? (featuring Mr Markus Thielan author of Crypto Titans)
Investing in a suit, things to take note of (featuring Mr Javin They, founder, Common Suits )
Singapore’s jazz godfather Louis Soliano releases autobiography (featuring Mr Louis Soliano, Singapore’s godfather of jazz)
