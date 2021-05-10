Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Building a luxury Swiss watch-making business out of Singapore

Money FM Podcasts (10 May)
What goes behind Covid-19 PCR test testing? (featuring Dr Anthony Stanislaus, chief operating officer, Innoquest Diagnostics)
Building a luxury Swiss watch-making business out of Singapore (featuring, Mr Keeran Janin, founder, Avantist)
Inspect a gadget: Mother's Day Special (featuring Mr Christopher Lim, digital editor, The Business Times)
Singapore's recovering labour market(special interview with Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo)
The new Coastal PlayGrove, Singapore's newest park for families and education (featuring Ms Ang Chiean Hong, director of parks development, NParks)
