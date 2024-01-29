Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Build your wealth in 2024 with 5 simple money hacks!

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (29 Jan 2024)
Can the US’ posture dollars fight China’s foray into the Indo-Pacific? (featuring Mr Pushan Dutt, professor of economics, INSEAD)
Build your wealth in 2024 with 5 simple money hacks! (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, founder, TimTalksMoney)
Will the recovery path for Asian currencies be choppy this year? (featuring Mr Jerome Tay, investment manager, asian fixed income team, abrdn)
SingPost enables real-time eCommerce logistics with Boomi (featuring Mr Noel Singgih, group chief information officer, SingPost)
Saturday Mornings: Singapore’s ground-breaking AI curriculum for middle school students teaches tech and ethics (Ms Tammy Murphy, head of school, XCL World Academy and Dr Taniya Mishra, chief executive, SureStart and Leonardo Neves & teaching fellow, Harvard University)
Crypto payments could be more common with more services offering digital option (Mr Jag Foo, head of business development,SafeHeron)
