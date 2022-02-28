Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Budget 2022 Roundtable Discussion

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (28 Feb)
Budget 2022 Roundtable Discussion (featuring Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Second Minister for Finance and National Development, Mr Alvin Liew, senior economist, UOB & Mr Ajay Kumar Sanganeria, partner & head of tax, KPMG in Singapore)
Your Health Your Wealth with Raffles Health Insurance: How much is enough? Key questions to ask when considering an Integrated Shield Plan (featuring Mr Raymond Woo, head of personal sales, Raffles Health Insurance)
I want to be the first Maximilian Maeder not the next Joseph Schooling (featuring Mr Maximilian Maeder, kitefoiler)
Helping businesses push towards sustainability in Singapore (featuring Ms Jen Teo, executive director, Singapore Environment Council)
Sustainable Singapore: reactions to Budget 2022 & how business and sustainability overlap (featuring Mr Som Shantanu, regional engineering director, GE Gas Power)
Simon Wong from an entrepreneur to tourism award recipient (featuring Mr Simon Wong, co-founder, Singapore Sidecars)