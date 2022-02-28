Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Budget 2022 Roundtable Discussion

In this exclusive MONEY FM 89.3 podcast, we are joined by Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Second Minister for Finance and National Development, Alvin Liew, Senior Economist, UOB and Ajay Kumar Sanganeria, Partner & Head of Tax, KPMG in Singapore as we dive deeper into the announcements made at Budget 2022.

PHOTO: KPMG